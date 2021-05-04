Tollywood Celebrities Who Are Urging People To Stay Safe Amid The Surge In Covid-19 Cases And Understand The Situation

As we all know that the country is facing a tough situation with the surge in Covid-19 cases. All the states are suffering from this health emergency situation and thus many of the actors are coming in support to raise awareness among their fans. Especially when we speak about the Tollywood actors, right from Mega Star Chiranjeevi to the young actor Sundeep Kishan, they are staying active on social media and are dropping important precautionary measures and also asking the netizens to pass the message to them if they need any kind of support.

Chiranjeevi





As we know, Second wave of Covid is impacting even more people.If you have recovered from Covid in last few days,please donate your plasma so it can help 4 more people to combat Covid effectively.Please contact #ChiranjeeviCharitableFoundation (94400 55777)for details & guidance. pic.twitter.com/LXt2fFJYFs — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 3, 2021





Through this tweet, Chiranjeevi urged his fans to donate plasma. "As we know, Second wave of Covid is impacting even more people.If you have recovered from Covid in last few days,please donate your plasma so it can help 4 more people to combat Covid effectively.Please contact #ChiranjeeviCharitableFoundation (94400 55777)for details & guidance".

Samantha Akkineni









This ace actress of Tollywood asked her fans to donate and urged them to support the needy people amid the Covid-19 rapid spread. She wrote, "Big thanks to all those who donated and have helped spread the word across. Continuing to raise funds for added requirement.

I am doing and will continue to do my bit to help . I urge you to please do yours 🙏.. Link in bio@donatekart@pratyushasupportorg".

Shruti Hassan









Shruti Hassan has dropped a post regarding the children who lost their parents with Covid-19. She shared the link and helpline number of an organization who takes care of the children in this tragic situation. She wrote, "Hello all !! There's been a lot of posts and shares about children who have lost their parents due to Covid - there is a way to help them ! And ensure they are SAFE and PROTECTED ! Please call the child helpline 1098 and or reach out + tag @waic_campaign in anything to do with kids up for adoption (there is a proper legal process ) and about the safe Surender of kids to the right arms 🖤 in a time of chaos and confusion we must take the effort to protect these little angels 💜 also please tag @ministrywcd @ncpcr_ @cara_mwcd @dcpcr_delhi".

Mahesh Babu









Mahesh Babu also urged his fans to stay safe and get vaccinated. He shared a post regarding how to stay in this tough situation with listing the precautionary measures. His post reads, "As India battles a devastating second wave, I urge you all to adhere to these simple rules and help our nation sail through this crisis.

I'd like to thank all our frontline workers leading the battle against COVID-19 and all of you working tirelessly to gather all the resources needed.

To the families who've lost their loved ones, sending you love and strength.

We are all in this together. Please stay strong and safe. ❤️

#SocialForGood @who @unicefindia".

Anushka Shetty









Anushka also asked her fans who recovered from Covid-19 to donate plasma to save the patients. "Requesting All those who have recovered from #Covid to come forward to donate plasma,

Stay safe

Donate Plasma...Save Lives ...Please spread the message ,Thank u

👉 donateplasma.scsc.in

9490617440

@rachakondacop @cyberabadpolice @cyberabadsecuritycouncil".

Sundeep Kishan





Please Pass on the word..

Love you All ❤️

SK pic.twitter.com/tsgRsgJtSz — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) May 3, 2021





A fewminutes ago, this young star has dropped a note on his Twitter page and asked his fans to make him know if any child is left all alone losing his parents with Covid-19. He said, he will try his best to protect them through his team.

Mythri Movie Makers

This tweet reads, "A thought to streamline the #COVID19 requests..

If everybody can use the hashtag format of #Covid19(Place Name) for example - #COVID19Hyderabad or #COVID19Vizag or #Covid19Kurnool based on the requirement or help that can be done in that place, it'll be easier to search".

Stay safe and stay home…