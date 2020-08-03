Tollywood: Natural Star Nani teams up with director Shiva Nirvana for an interesting project titled Tuck Jagadish. Shiva Nirvana's comment about the film is currently creating a negative buzz on the film.

On the occasion of his birthday, the director thanked the audiences by posting a tweet. "My heart full thanks to all my friends and wellwishers who are behind my success and happiness. your wishes means a lot to me." wrote Shiva Nirvana, but he also added about the upcoming film coming in his direction. It is Tuck Jagadish.

My heart full thanks to all my friends and wellwishers who are behind my success and happiness🙂 your wishes means a lot to me.

@Tuckjagadish is going to be a commercial classic 👍

cant wait to start the shoot 🙌gooddays ahead for all of us🙂🙂 — Shiva nirvana (@ShivaNirvana) August 2, 2020

However, his comment, commercial classic, has become the discussion in the filmnagar now. Calling the film a classic, even before the film begins is creating doubts. The director hints that it is a commercial film but giving a classic term to the same looks a little over board. A couple of people on the comments section expressed the same.