Tollywood: Sankranthi 2025 clash building much more anticipation

The Sankranthi festival has already filled the air with vibrant vibes as Telugus revel in the festivities and immerse themselves in the movies released during this celebratory season. While we are still in the midst of 2024, Tollywood is gearing up to make Sankranthi in 2025 even more special with a lineup of anticipated releases.

Confirmed for the big screens during Sankranthi 2025 are Chiranjeevi’s “Vishwambhara” and Dil Raju’s sequel to “ShatamanamBhavati.” Excitement is building, and rumors suggest that Nagarjuna’s “Bangarraju” sequel, Balakrishna’s film (possibly “Akhanda 2”) directed by BoyapatiSreenu, and the sequel to “Hanu-Man” are also in the pipeline for release during the upcoming Sankranthi season.

If these speculations hold true, Sankranthi 2025 is poised to be as packed with entertainment as the current year's celebrations. The prospect of three star heroes - Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, and Nagarjuna - gracing the screens, along with the release of sequels –“Hanu-Man 2,” and “ShatamanamBhavati 2” - is generating palpable anticipation. The clash of these titans is eagerly awaited, promising an enthralling cinematic experience for audiences.

