Tollywood: Trivikram Srinivas's surprise on Jr NTR birthday

Tollywood: Trivikram Srinivas who is enjoying the success of the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is planning to do a movie with Jr NTR. After Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, the director and actor are now working on an interesting film. Haarika & hassine Creation and NTR Arts will jointly produce the film.

The film unit is busy with the pre-production work. Earlier, there were rumors that Ayinanu Poyi Ravale Hastinaku is the title of the movie but there is no clarity on the same. Now, the makers are planning to announce the title officially on NTR's birthday, which falls on 20th May.

NTR romances a star heroine in the film and the makers did not arrive at a conclusion on the same yet. More details about this project will come out soon, on the birthday of NTR.