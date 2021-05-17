20 Days pending for Akhanda

Nandamuri Natasimham Balakrishna is playing the lead role in the upcoming Telugu film titled Akhanda. Pragya Jaiswal plays the leading lady of the movie. Akhanda is one of the much-awaited films in Balakrishna's career since it is his third film with director Boyapati Srinu. There are high expectations for this project.

The latest reports in the film nagar reveal that Balakrishna has wrapped up the majority portions of the film already. As per the sources, 20 more days is left for the shoot, which the unit is planning to complete next month.

Right after finishing the film, Balakrishna wants to start his new film with Gopichand Malineni immediately. Most likely, the new film begins in July.

Akhanda is produced by Dwaraka Creations. Thaman is the music director of the movie. The film's release date might get postponed and the complete details on the same will come out soon.