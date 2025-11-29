‘3 Roses’ season 2: Lyrical song ‘Life is a Game’ released

The lyrical song ‘Life is a Game’ from ‘3 Roses’ Season 2 has been released, ahead of the series’ premiere on aha OTT on December 12.

Starring Eesha Rebba, Satya, Harsha Chemudu, Prince Cecil, Hema, Satyam Rajesh, and Kushitha Kallapu in key roles, ‘3 Roses’ is all set for its Season 2 premiere on aha. Rashi Singh plays another important role in the series. The show is produced under the Mass Movie Makers banner by S.K.N., with Maruthi serving as the showrunner. The story is written by Ravi Namburi and Sandeep Boll, while Kiran K. Karavalli handles the direction. Today, the lyrical song ‘Life is a Game’ from the series was released.

The lyrics for ‘Life is a Game’ were penned by Bhaskarbatla Ravikumar, and the song is beautifully sung by Lipsika. Ajay Arasada composed the catchy tune. The song features the female leads — Eesha Rebba, Rashi Singh, and Kushitha Kallapu — enjoying their vacation. The lyrics reflect the spirit of the story, and the track has been grandly picturized across multiple locations, adding to its visual appeal.