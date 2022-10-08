600 Screens Added for God Father Hindi Version

The recently released Megastar Chiranjeevi's GodFather movie has gained attention in all the languages it released. It is also performing well in the Hindi belt, as it had its release there. The cameo of the Bollywood Megastar Salman Khan has also helped the film to get decent openings in the northern belt. Moreover, now due to the increase in the viewership of the film in theatres, the Hindi version of this film has been added with 600 more screens, which proves the potential of this film.

The film is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer acted by Mollywood, start hero Mohan Lal. It was a big hit in Malayalam and is now remade in Telugu, starring Mega Star Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Other cast includes Nayanathara, Satyadev, Sunil etc., directed by Mohan Raja. The remake version has been made with some changes compared to the original version.