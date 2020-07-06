7 years for 'Baahubali' first day

Tollywood: Tollywood cinema can be divided as before Baahubali and after Baahubali. Maverick director SS Rajamouli has set the bars up sky high with his 'Baahubali' franchise and made the entire Tollywood proud.

The director strikes gold with the film and the outstanding visuals in the movie were never seen before in the Indian Cinema. Made with a massive budget, 'Baahubali' is undoubtedly a memorable epic film for all movie lovers. We already knew that the film got released in two parts as 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' and both became smashing hits. The makers have now taken Twitter to remember the day where it all began. "July 6, 2013. The moment when it all began! We started the shoot of #Baahubali on this day 7 years ago..." Tweeted the Baahubali unit.

July 6, 2013. The moment when it all began!



We started the shoot of #Baahubali on this day 7 years ago... ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/JQmbRuplki — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) July 6, 2020

We can say the shooting journey is definitely incredible for everyone in the movie unit. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj played crucial roles in this magnum opus.