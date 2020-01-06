A Big Day For 'Bunny' Boys

Get ready Bunny boys… It's going to be a big day for you! The musical blast of the movie 'Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo' is making every music lover to hold their hearts. Being the biggest musical hit of the year, the songs of the movie are still on the top of everyone's playlist.

Being released as a Pongal special movie, director Trivikram and stylish star Bunny are all set to make their fans celebrate the festival in a more joyous way…

As the release date of the movie is nearing, the makers have thought to re-energize the fans with an outstanding musical concert. This concert can be watched live on Gemini Music, TV9, NTV and the YouTube channel of Haarika & Hassine Creations.

The concert begins at 6 PM and continues to entertain the audience…

Ala Vaikunthapuramulo has Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde as lead pair. Directed by Trivikram, this movie is produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. This movie has Tabu, Jayaram, Nivetha Pethuraj and Sushanth in the pivotal roles.

Touted to be a family entertainer, this film hits the screens on 12th January, 2020.