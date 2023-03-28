A Funny BTS Video Is Shared From Nani And Keerthy Suresh's Dasara Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actors Nani and Keerthy Suresh's Dasara movie is all set to hit the theatres in just two days. So, the makers and the lead actors are leaving no stone unturned in promoting their movie. Already they unveiled the lyrical video of the fourth single "Oh Ammalalo Ammalalo…" from the movie and treated the music lovers. Now, they dropped another funny video from the sets and showcased Nani and Keerthy having fun with the little pets…



Along with sharing the video, they also wrote, "Cuteness overloaded. Here's some BTS of Vennela from #Dasara #Dasara Grand Release on March 30th. - https://linktr.ee/DASARATickets #DasaraOnMarch30th Natural Star."

Keerthy aka Vennela is seen playing with a buffalo, a chick and a goat. She is seen having fun with funny expressions and in the end Nani is caught shooting her.

This is the fourth single of the movie, "Oh Ammalaalo Ammalaalo…". The lyrical video is all awesome and showcased the childhood characters of Vennela and Dharani… The kids are seen enjoying their childhood playing with pets and swimming in the river… This is another masterpiece of Anurag Kulkarni and Rehman's lyrics are just awesome. Santhosh Narayanan once again showed off his magic with this song…

Going with the earlier released trailer, we have seen Nani as a lover boy, cricketer and even as a family person in many movies. But Dasara will definitely showcase him in a complete rustic avatar which elevated his appeal to the core. The trailer starts off the Bathukamma festival and Vennala being dressed as a beautiful bride to marry Dharani. After showcasing a funny track in the police station, the plot takes a twist with Dharani's rivalry with the villain. His friend Deekshit Shetty stands with him in thick and thin showing off his loyalty. Even Samuthaikani also looked awesome with macrodontia. Finally, Nani looked rugged and rustic in the last action sequence and Vennela comes to give him the 'Jammi leaves' which resemble the ritual of the auspicious Dasara festival!

Dasara movie is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. It has Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh as the lead actress. Even Samuthirakani, Shamna Kasim, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are roped in to play the prominent characters.

Dasara movie will hit the theatres on 30th March, 2023…