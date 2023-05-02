A Heart-Warming Song ‘Rela Rela’ Is Out From Samuthirakani’s Vimanam Movie

South Indian ace actor Samuthirakani is in the best phase of his career. He is all busy with many top projects along with directing Vinodhaya Sitam remake which has Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the lead roles. Even ‘Vimanam’ is one of his most-awaited movies having senior actress Meera Jasmine in the lead role being a complete family drama. Already the makers introduced Anasuya Bharadwaj as Sumathi, Rajendran as Rajendran, Dhanraj as Daniel, and Rahul Ramakrishna as Koti unveiling their character posters on social media. Off late, they also launched the beautiful song, “Rela Rela…” and showcased a glimpse of the lovely relationship between the father and son…

Along with the makers, even Samuthirakani also shared the “Rela Rela…” song lyrical video on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the lyrical video, they also wrote, “#RelaRela | #YeleYele perfectly sums up how precious father-son relation is Listen to the breezy #VIMANAM 1st single NOW - https://bit.ly/VimanamFirstSingle. Landing in your nearest theatres on June 9th”.

The song is completely awesome as it showcased a glimpse of the beautiful relationship between father and son. Samuthirakani and Master Dhruvan looked their best and made us go emotional with their lovely glimpses. Mangli also crooned it perfectly and Charan Arjun added the best tune to it. The earlier released teaser also showcased how the younger one dreams to turn into a pilot and thus his father asks him to study well to drive his own flight… Being handicapped, he tries his best to encourage his son…

Along with sharing the character posters earlier, producer Kiran said, “We are making ‘Vimanam’ to cater to the thirst of our audiences for different concept-based movies. The film will be released on 9th June in Telugu and Tamil languages. The film garners superb response for the promotional content which is released so far.”

He also added, “Today we released the character posters of Anasuya, Rahul Ramakrishna, Dhanraj, and Rajendran who will be seen in key roles in the film. On Tuesday we are releasing the ‘Sinnoda O Sinnoda’ song from ‘Vimanam’. We have initiated a contest welcoming the audience to post photos and videos from their first flight journey tagging @VimanamTheFilm along with the hashtag, #MyFirstVimanam on social media. We will present exciting gifts to the participants also.”

This movie has an ensemble cast of Samuthirakani, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Master Dhruvan, Meera Jasmine, Rahul Ramakrishna, Dhanraj, Naan Kadavul Rajendran. Vimanam movie is being directed by Siva Prasad Yanala and produced by Kiran Korrapati in association with Zee Studios banner.

Vimanam will hit the theatres on 9th June, 2023…