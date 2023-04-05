A New Poster From Sai Dharam Tej And Samyukta's Virupaksha Is Out Ahead Of The Trailer Launch

April is all going to be the biggest treat for all the movie buffs as it is all holding the most-awaited releases of the summer season. Right from Ravi Teja's Ravanasura to Samantha's Shaakuntalam, there are a couple of movies ready to hit the theatres. Even mega hero Sai Dharam Tej's Virupaksha is also one of the interesting additions of this month. As the release date is nearing, the makers are all set to launch the trailer. Ahead of this event, they also unveiled a new poster of the lead actors and raised the expectations on the movie.

Even Sai Dharam Tej also shared the new poster of Virupaksha and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Team #Virupaksha is excited to bring you the next big content with the Month of Virupaksha, #VirupakshaTrailer Coming soon. Stay excited."

The lead actors looked awesome in the poster holding each other… Tej looked intense holding a wood fire stick with the backdrop of eagle wings!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it starts off with a fire background and the village people discussing about some unknown and superstitious problem. Even a few mysterious deaths also intensify the fear. When they try to chase and solve the problem they only think of the 'Virupaksha' book. Then enters Sai Dharam Tej who tries to fight with the problem which cannot be seen or sensed. So, he needs to fight with an unknown force and also looked awesome in the fight sequences and the exciting investigating part!

The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages. Virupaksha is directed by Karthik Dandu and is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. It has Samyuktha Menon as the lead actress and will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!