A star beyond the screen celebrates another year of excellence

On his special day, Vishnu Manchu, the son of legendary actor and philanthropist Padma Shri Dr. Mohan Babu, celebrates not just a birthday, but a remarkable journey of multifaceted achievements. Known for his contributions as an actor, producer, educationist, and philanthropist, Vishnu Manchu has firmly established himself as a key figure both in the Telugu film industry and in society at large.

Vishnu is widely recognized for his stellar performances in numerous Telugu films, but his influence extends far beyond the screen. As the Pro-Chancellor of Mohan Babu University (MBU), Vishnu has played a pivotal role in elevating the institution to global standards, fostering international collaborations with esteemed universities like Penn State and the University of Wisconsin. His leadership in the Sri Vidyaniketan Educational Trust, an initiative started by his father, further reflects his commitment to shaping the future of education.

In addition to his academic ventures, Vishnu is deeply committed to philanthropy. Though he prefers to keep his charitable work low-key, his impact is undeniable. Vishnu has adopted several orphanages, including one in Tirupati, where he provides education and care to over 150 orphaned children. His philanthropic efforts also include supporting children of martyred soldiers and empowering underprivileged communities through education and skill development.

As the President of the Movie Artists Association (MAA), Vishnu has become a prominent voice for change in the Telugu film industry, promoting inclusivity and advocating for the safety of women in the industry. His dedication to these causes has earned him the respect of both seasoned and contemporary actors.

On the professional front, Vishnu’s upcoming project Kannappa is poised to become a landmark achievement in Indian cinema, marking a significant milestone in his career as both an actor and producer.Vishnu Manchu continues to honor his father’s legacy while forging his own path, inspiring countless individuals with his hard work, vision, and commitment to making a difference.















