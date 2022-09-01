Aadi Sai Kumar’s ‘Crazy Fellow’ Teaser Is Out

Tollywood's young actor Aadi Pudipeddi, who is the son of ace actor Sai Kumar is in the best phase of his career. His kitty is filled with a couple of interesting movies like Crazy Fellow, Tees Maar Khan and Kirathaka. Off late, he announced the release date of Crazy Fellow movie and also shared the teaser of this comedy entertainer on social media…

Aadi shared the teaser on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, the makers also wrote, "Checkout #CrazyFellow A fun-filled entertaining teaser out now. https://youtu.be/hEJ-U6oNvjM In theatres from Oct 14 @iamaadisaikumar @DiganganaS @mirnaaofficial @siriki_phani @SriSathyaSaiArt @KKRadhamohan #RRDhruvan #SatishMutyala @GiduturiSatya @adityamusic @UrsVamsiShekar".

Going with the teaser, it is a complete entertaining one as it showcased Aadi in an easy-going lead actor role. As he is not serious in his life, his family faces problems. The lead actresses Digangana Suryavanshi and Mirnaa Menon looked cool in the movie and upped the expectations.

Crazy Fellow movie is directed by Phani Krishna Siriki and is produced by K K Radha Mohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner. This movie will hit the theatres on 14th October, 2022!

Well, Aadi filled his kitty with a few interesting movies… He already announced Jungle, Kirathaka, Amaran in the city: Chapter 1 and Tees Maar Khan movies. Thus, he turned into a busy bee and is all set to entertain his fans with amazing movies! He is also part of Top Gear and CSI Sanatan movies.

Tees Maar Khan movie is directed by Kalyanji Gogana of Natakam fame. This film is bankrolled by Nagam Tirupathi Reddy under the Vision Cinemas banner. Young musician Sai Karthik scored the music while Bal Reddy handled the cinematography section! Glam doll Payal Rajput is roped in to play the lead actress role in this action entertainer.

This movie is all set to hit the big screens on 19th August, 2022…