Abhinav Gomatam’s look from ‘Santhana Prapthirasthu’ gets unveiled

The makers of Santhana Prapthirasthu have unveiled a new character poster featuring Abhinav Gomatam as ‘Subbu,’ a frustrated yet hilarious software engineer struggling with matrimony woes. The film stars Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary in the lead roles and is being directed by Sanjeev Reddy, known for ABCD and Aha Naa Pellanta.

Produced by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Nirvi Hariprasad Reddy under Madhura Entertainment and Nirvi Arts, Santhana Prapthirasthu promises to be a musical family entertainer. The screenplay is penned by Sheikh Dawood Ji, known for Venkatadri Express, Express Raja, and Ek Mini Katha.

Abhinav’s character, Subbu, is an unmarried software engineer who has pan-India matrimony profiles but faces constant struggles in finding a bride. His comedic portrayal of this relatable predicament is expected to bring plenty of laughs. Director Sanjeev Reddy is set to tackle this contemporary issue in an engaging and entertaining manner.

With its intriguing premise and talented cast, Santhana Prapthirasthu has already piqued audience curiosity. The film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release soon.