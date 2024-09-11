Abhirami makes a strong comeback with ‘Bhale Unnade’

Veteran actress Abhirami, who has made a name for herself in the Indian film industry, is all set to make her Telugu cinema comeback with the upcoming film Bhale Unnade. Directed by J Sivasai Vardhan and produced by NV Kiran Kumar under the Ravikiran Arts banner, the film is being presented by blockbuster filmmaker Maruti. The movie, which features Raj Tarun in the lead role alongside debutante Manisha Kandkur, is slated for a grand release on September 13. In a recent press conference, Abhirami shared her thoughts on the film and her character.

Speaking about her career journey, Abhirami described it as a “happy accident.” Coming from a middle-class family with parents who were bank employees, she never planned a career in films. Her journey began as a TV anchor, which eventually led to film offers. After a successful stint in the industry, she moved to the US to pursue further studies, got married, and settled there for several years before making her return to films. She expressed her gratitude for being in a profession she loves and considers herself very fortunate.

When asked how she became part of Bhale Unnade, Abhirami credited director Maruti for reaching out to her. After hearing the story and her character from director J Sivasai Vardhan, she immediately connected with the role and agreed to do it.

In Bhale Unnade, Abhirami plays the role of Gauri, a strong, principled bank employee who is also a single mother. The character is close to her heart, as her own grandfather was a bank employee. Gauri’s emotional depth and her close relationship with her son form the core of the movie. Abhirami said her character serves as the emotional anchor of the film, and she believes audiences will relate to the mother-son bond portrayed on screen.

Talking about her experience working with the director, she praised Sivasai Vardhan for his clarity of vision and flexibility, despite being a debutante. She also mentioned that working with the producers was a pleasant experience, and commended Maruti for his ability to choose the right stories.

As for her co-star Raj Tarun, Abhirami spoke highly of his acting skills and shared a humorous anecdote about guiding him on how to drape a sari for his character. Abhirami also revealed that she has several interesting projects lined up, including roles in Tamil films and collaborations with renowned directors like Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam.

Bhale Unnade promises to be a heartwarming family entertainer, and Abhirami's powerful portrayal of Gauri is expected to be one of the film’s standout performances.