Acharya second song leaked on internet!

Ever since Megastar Chiranjeevi started shooting for the film Acharya, the makers are facing many uncertain setbacks. The film unit started the shoot with a lot of delays and then lockdown came. Even when the film was on the sets, a lot of pictures from the sets leaked on social media. Now, the team is shocked to learn that the second song from the film is leaked on social media.



As per the buzz, the second song Neelambari is said to have come out on social media. A lot of people are circulating it unofficially and the makers did not expect this. The team launched the first song of the movie which caught instant attention. The song even crossed 25 million views.



The second song Neelambari which is said to be a romantic song on the lead actors is said to have leaked on social media now. Mani Sharma scored the film's music and Ramajogaiah Sastry is the lyricist. It is best that the team launches the second song soon to control the damage.

