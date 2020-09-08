Actor Jaya Prakash Reddy is no more!

Tollywood: Tollywood woke up to disappointing news about the passing away of a versatile actor Jaya Prakash Reddy. The actor was 74 and he has been staying at his residence in Guntur ever since the lockdown took place. The actor died of a heart attack.

Jaya Prakash Reddy has been in the film industry for a long time. He played a lot of roles with versatility. Jaya Prakash Reddy was famous for villainous and comedy roles. Samarasimha Reddy, Narasimha Naidu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Julayi, Ready, Kick and Jayam Manade Raa are some of the popular movies that he is a part of.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is his last film and the industry loses a great artist who can not be replaced. We express out deepest condolences to the actor and pray for the strength to his family.