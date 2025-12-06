Actress Pragathi to represent India in powerlifting at Asian Games

Character actress Pragathi, a familiar face to Telugu audiences, is set to take her passion for fitness to the international stage as she represents India at the Asian Games in Turkey tomorrow. Known not only for her compelling performances on screen but also for her dedication to fitness, Pragathi has impressed fans with her powerlifting prowess and participation in national competitions.

At 49, the actress continues to defy age norms, balancing her acting career with rigorous training and competitive powerlifting. From blockbuster roles to podium finishes at national championships, Pragathi has carved a unique niche as an actor-athlete. Her participation in the Asian Games marks a rare instance of a film actor competing professionally in sports at an international level.

Sharing her excitement on social media, Pragathi posted smiling pictures from her training and promotional campaign, signaling her readiness to give her best at the event. If she manages to secure a medal, it would not only be a personal triumph but also a remarkable milestone in Indian sports, highlighting the dedication and discipline of an actress who continues to inspire both on and off the screen. Fans and well-wishers are eagerly anticipating her performance as she gears up to make the nation proud.