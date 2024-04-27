Adah Sharma to stun in psychological horror thriller ‘C.D (Criminal or Devil)’

Adah Sharma, riding high on the Pan India success of her previous venture "The Kerala Story," is set to captivate audiences once again in the upcoming psychological horror thriller "C.D (Criminal Or Devil)." The trailer, released by SSCM Productions, promises a spine-chilling cinematic experience ahead of its grand theatrical release on May 10th.

Directed by Krishna Annam, "C.D" marks Adah Sharma's return to Telugu cinema in a straight role after a hiatus. Starring alongside Viswant, Sharma delivers a terrifying performance, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats with her intense portrayal, eerie demeanor, and daring stunts.

The trailer teases a gripping narrative as Viswant's voiceover sets the tone, exploring the existential questions of darkness, light, and the unseen forces at play. Sharma's character remains shrouded in mystery, blurring the lines between perpetrator and victim, criminal and devil.

Viswant impresses with his portrayal of innocence amidst the unfolding chaos, showcasing his versatility as an actor. With Jabardast Rohini, Bharani Shankar, Ramana Bhargav, and Mahesh Vitta in pivotal roles, the film promises a riveting ensemble performance.

Behind the camera, Satish Mutyala's exceptional cinematography captures the eerie ambiance, complemented by RR Dhruvan's haunting background score. The trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the film's suspenseful narrative, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating its release.

Penned by A. Muddu Krishna, with editing by Satya Giduthuri and fight supervision by Rama Krishna, "C.D" is poised to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. As excitement mounts for its theatrical debut, anticipation is at an all-time high to unravel the mysteries of "C.D (Criminal Or Devil)."