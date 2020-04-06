Aditi Rao Hydari as villain?

Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the talented heroines in the movie industry. Having made her debut long back in the Bollywood film industry, she shot to fame only after Mani Ratnam cast her for the film Cheliyaa. After that, she did a lot of exciting movies in Telugu and Tamil. She made her debut with the film Sammohanam, under the direction of Mohan Krishna Indraganti and is a part of another film, coming from the director.

Mohan Krishna Indraganti is someone who spots the talent perfectly. After casting her for a sweet role in Sammohanam, he has now brought her on board for the movie V. Nani and Sudheer Babu played the lead roles in the movie. The buzz is that Aditi also plays a negative shaded role in the movie which will turn up as a huge surprise for the audiences.