Ram Charan attends Salman Khan’s star-studded 60th birthday bash

A special mix of films, sports, and star power made the evening memorable as Mega Power Star Ram Charan attended Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s 60th birthday party. His presence added extra shine to an event already filled with big names.

Ram Charan chose a simple yet classy look, wearing soft colours and a clean outfit. Instead of flashy fashion, his calm confidence and effortless style caught everyone’s attention, showing why he is admired by so many.

The highlight of the night was a warm moment captured in a photo featuring Ram Charan, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, and Bobby Deol. The picture quickly went viral, showing iconic personalities from cinema and cricket sharing a relaxed and genuine moment together.

The friendly bond between Ram Charan and Salman Khan was clearly visible, reflecting a connection that goes beyond work. Salman’s close relationship with the Mega family made Charan’s presence at the celebration even more special. On the work front, Ram Charan is busy with 'Peddi', a much-awaited pan-India film directed by Buchi Babu Sana, which is already generating strong excitement among fans across the country.