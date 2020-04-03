Aha - New shows turns disasters

Allu Aravind is one of the star producers in the Telugu film industry. No one else knows the business perfectly than him in the industry but somehow, he also lost it in coming up with interesting projects on his Aha platform.

Allu Aravind claimed to carry bold content on his platform Aha but it is nowhere compared to what Hotstar, Amazon, Netflix and other platforms carry. Allu Aravind is remaking the subjects of Hoichoi platform and they also failed to impress the audiences.

On the occasion of Ugadi, two new shows released on Aha. Aha failed in releasing the shows on time and proved to be having uncertainties in delivering the content. The two projects are not up to the mark and make no impression. Given the kind of projects that Allu Aravind is coming up with, Aha might surely fail to engage the audiences.