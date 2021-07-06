Top
Aha acquires rights of Mega hero's next

Aha acquires rights of Mega heros next Ghani
Aha acquires rights of Mega hero's next "Ghani"

Highlights

Mega Prince Varun Tej is all set to come up with a sports drama titled 'Ghani' in which Varun is going to play the role of a boxer. The shooting of the film is almost completed and Varun Tej's look from the movie has been grabbing the attention of the audience lately.

An interesting update about the movie is that Aha Video has acquired the digital as well as the satellite rights of the movie for a whopping amount of 24 crores. It seems like the film will hit the OTT platform after one and a half months from the theatrical release.

Aha also reportedly planning to sell the satellite rights of the film to a leading satellite channel. Allu Aravind's son Bobby is the film's producer.

Saiee Manjrekar is romancing Varun Tej in the movie under the direction of Kiran Korrapati.

