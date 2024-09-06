  • Menu
Aishwarya Lekshmi to star opposite Sai Dharam Tej in ‘SDT18;’ makers confirmed with a birthday poster

Aishwarya Lekshmi has been confirmed as the female lead in the upcoming Pan-India film SDT18, starring Sai Dharam Tej. Directed by debutant Rohith KP, the film is produced by HanuMan makers K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under the Primeshow Entertainment banner.

To mark Aishwarya Lekshmi’s birthday, the makers introduced her character, Vasantha, with a striking first-look poster. The poster features the actress in a somber, dejected avatar, set against a desert backdrop. Draped in a saree, Aishwarya’s intense expression adds to the intrigue of the film.

SDT18 is an intense period action drama and marks the highest-budgeted project in Sai Dharam Tej’s career. Tej will be seen in a powerful role, promising high-octane action sequences. The film is currently being shot at Ramoji Film City (RFC) in Hyderabad, with further details eagerly awaited by fans and moviegoers.

