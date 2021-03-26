Aishwarya Rajesh to star in a remake movie?

Most of the Tollywood audience doesn't know the fact that Aishwarya Rajesh is a Telugu girl. However, as her family hails from Chennai most of people think that she is a Tamil Nadu girl.

After the death of her father, their family suffered so many financial struggles. After doing a job for a few months, Aishwarya Rajesh finally marked her entry into the films. She has been staying away from glamorous commercial roles but Aishwarya Rajesh has been picking up interesting and performance-oriented roles in her career. Recently, she got on board to play the female lead in the Tamil remake version of the Malayalam hit film 'The Great Indian Kitchen'. Rahul Ravindran is playing the lead role in the film.

The actress is going to play the role of housewife. Sooraj and Nimisha played the lead roles in the Malayalam version. On the other hand, as both Rahul Ravindran and Aishwarya Rajesh are known faces to the Telugu audience, the movie might also get dubbed into Telugu as well.