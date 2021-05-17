Akash Puri's Romantic to land on OTT?

Puri Jagan's son Akash Puri made his solo hero debut with the film Mehbooba but it did not do well at the box office. The young hero is now coming up with a new film Romantic. The latest reports in the film nagar reveal us that the movie will hit an OTT platform. As of now, there is no clarity on the same but we hear that the makers are holding talks with multiple digital streaming platforms.

If the buzz is true, the film might soon land on the Netflix streaming platform. Senior actress Ramya Krishna is playing a key role in the movie. Ketika Sharma will be seen as the leading lady of the movie. The film is said to have Mafia as a backdrop.



Puri Jagannath and Charmee Kaur are jointly producing the film. Akash pinned big hopes on the film's success. An official announcement on the same will come out soon.

