Akhil Akkineni to debut with a Hindi web series?

Akhil Akkineni made his debut in Telugu, with the film Akhil. The young hero later did Hello and Mr. Majnu. All the three films failed to impress the audiences at the box-office. Akhil is now looking forward to his next film Most Eligible Bachelor. Meanwhile, the buzz is that Akhil is going to be seen in Hindi soon.

The makers of a web series from Bollywood have approached Akhil Akkineni for a key role. The actor will be seen as a Rockstar, if he agrees to do the web series. The talks are going on right now and since it is an offer from a big production house, Akhil might accept the offer.

Bommarillu Bhaskar is the director for Akhil's next film Most Eligible Bachelor. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady of the film.