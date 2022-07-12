Akhil Akkineni's Agent New Poster Unveils The Teaser Release Date

Tollywood's young actor Akhil Akkineni needs a blockbuster hit! All of his past movies bagged decent status at the ticket windows but now, he completely transformed his body to hit a bang with Surender Reddy's Agent. As the movie is all set to hit the theatres in August, the makers are slowly creating noise on social media with their interesting digital promotions. Off late, they dropped a new poster and unveiled the teaser release date.

Akhil looked terrific in this poster and is clicked from the back holding a rifle in his hand amid beautiful and picturesque snowy background! Sharing the poster, they also wrote, "WWM #AGENT @AkhilAkkineni8 #AGENTTEASER on JULY 15th".

Along with sharing this poster, the makers also dropped an interesting tag… "To RISE the HEAT this Monsoon!

The Mighty #AGENT is marching ON.....

3 days to go!

#AGENTTEASER on JULY 15th".

Agent movie is directed by Surender Reddy and is produced by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender Cinema banners. Earlier the makers also introduced South Indian ace actor Mammootty from this movie and in the first look poster, he is seen as a saviour and looked terrific holding a rifle. He is introduced as 'The Devil Ruthless Saviour'.

Writer Vakkantham Vamsi penned a powerful script for Agent movie and thus it is going to be an intense action drama. Akhil will essay the role of a spy while Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to the play female lead role. This movie will be released on 12th August, 2022 in the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day…