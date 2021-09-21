Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo domination at SIIMA

SIIMA Award is one of the prestigious awards in the film fraternity. The award ceremony event takes place in a prestigious manner every year. The awards are given to the popular film personalities of the South film industry. Like every year, this time too, the awards event took place in a grand manner. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo showed dominance in the Telugu cinema category. The film bagged a whopping 10 awards. The following is the full list of awards.

Best Film: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Haarika and Hassine Creations & Geetha Arts)

Best Director: Trivikram (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Actor: Allu Arjun (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)



Best Actress: Pooja Hegde (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Murli Sharma (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Tabu (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Villain: Samuthirakani (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Music Composer: SS Thaman (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Lyrics: Ramajogayya Shastry (Butta Bomma – Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Playback Singer Male: Armaan Malik (Butta Bomma – Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Playback Singer Female: Madhu Priya (He's So Cute – Sarileru Neekevvaru)

Best Actor (Critics Choice): Sudheer Babu (V)

Best Actress (Critics Choice): Aishwarya Rajesh (World Famous Lover)

Best Debut Actor: Shiva Kandukuri (Choosi Choodangane)

Best Debut Actress: Roopa Koduvayur (Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya)

Best Debut Director: Karuna Kumar (Palasa 1978)

Best Debut Producer: Amrutha Productions & Loukya Entertainments (Colour Photo)

Best Cinematographer: R Rathnavelu (Sarileru Neekevvaru)

Best Comedian: Vennela Kishore (Bheeshma)