Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo first day box office collection report

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo hit the silver screens today amidst a positive buzz, thanks to the immense success of the audio album.

The latest update is that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has entered the all time top 10 USA premieres list by collecting $792K from premieres. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released in less number of locations when compared to the other Sankranthi release, Sarileru Neekevvaru, but it posted a bigger number than the latter.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo made $800K+ from 176 locations in the USA and a few locations are yet to report their tally. Once these figures are updated, the number will hike further.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo opened to a positive word of mouth and is on course to have a fruitful run at the box office this Sankranthi season.