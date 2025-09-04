‘Alcohol’ teaser unveiled; Allari Naresh makes a stylish transformation

The teaser of Alcohol, starring Allari Naresh, has finally dropped, giving audiences a glimpse into what looks like an intense and layered thriller-drama. The film takes a bold approach, exploring how alcohol transforms the life and personality of its protagonist, while highlighting the unpredictable events that stem from it.

Allari Naresh, known for his versatility, is seen in a refreshing new avatar, marking yet another transformation in his career. The teaser has piqued curiosity, suggesting a character-driven narrative that pushes the boundaries of his performance.

Directed by Meher Tej, who previously impressed with Family Drama, the film once again emphasizes strong storytelling backed by solid technical finesse. Producers Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the project under their prestigious banners, ensuring grand scale and quality.

The technical team adds weight to the film, with Ghibran composing the music, Chaitan Bharadwaj handling the background score, Jiju Sunny on cinematography, and Niranjan Devaramane managing editing.

The teaser also highlights a strong ensemble cast including Ruhani Sharma, Niharika NM, Satya, Girish Kulkarni, Harshavardhan, Chaitanya Krishna, Venkatesh Kakumanu, and Kireeti. The chemistry between Naresh and Satya is expected to add both humor and intensity.

Slated for release on January 1, 2026, Alcohol arrives as a perfect New Year’s weekend entertainer, aiming to blend mystery, thrill, and drama into a memorable cinematic ride.