CM offers prayers at Ayodhya Ram temple

Amaravati/Ayodhya: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed appreciation for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya after a visit on Sunday. He visited the temple for a darshan and blessings from Lord Ram.

Expressing gratitude for those who had contributed to the creation of the great pilgrimage site, Naidu said: "Ramrajya is the benchmark for any government. I really appreciate all those who contributed to build Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. This will be a spiritual hub for India."

The Chief Minister stated that the pathway for the temple wasn't easy, as courts and numerous negotiations were involved in the final decision. Highlighting the role of Ram Mandir, he stated, "Ayodhya temple is going to play a very crucial role in building spiritual values in the country."

Naidu shared his darshan experience and expressed gratitude for the UP government's preparations for the visit. "I had a good darshan. I thank the UP government. Nowadays, UP is doing extremely well," he said

Additionally, the CM said that the development of UP and Bihar is necessary for the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission by the Central government.

"If UP and Bihar are developed, then only can we achieve 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Emphasising the significance of Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Naidu said that this temple would become the benchmark for other temples in two years. He said that devotees from all around the globe come to visit this temple and that he wished all the best to the government.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, the CM was given a warm welcome. Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister and Ayodhya district in-charge minister Surya Pratap Shahi, along with senior administrative officials, received him.