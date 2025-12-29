Adilabad leaders celebrate Cong’s Foundation Day

Adilabad: Aspart of the 141st Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress Party, celebrations were held across Adilabad district on Sunday, with the main event organized at the district Congress office under the leadership of District President Naresh Jadhav.

During the event, senior Congress leaders recalled the party’s unique place in the nation’s history and its many sacrifices. They criticized the Central Government’s decision to abolish the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, calling it unjust. Leaders also noted that this year’s celebrations were particularly special as they were being held after the formation of a people’s government in Telangana, achieved through the hard work of party workers.

The programme began with floral tributes to portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Indira Gandhi, followed by the hoisting of the Congress Party flag. Later, garlands were offered at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Chowk, paying homage to the Father of the Nation. Demonstrations were also organized to protest the renaming of the employment guarantee scheme that bore Gandhi’s name.

Prominent participants included DCC President Naresh Jadhav, Telangana Kisan Congress State General Secretary Boranchu Srikanth Reddy, former DCC President Sajid Khan, former TPCC General Secretary Gandrat Sujatha, and former Market Committee Chairman Alluri Sanjeev Reddy, among others.