Alia gets ready for the new RRR schedule

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt 

Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry, in the current generation. After testing positive for COVID, she has isolated herself and was staying away from work. After getting negative, she has revealed the news to her fans and expressed happiness about getting back to work.

Sharing an update on her health yesterday on Instagram, Alia Bhatt wrote, "the only time being negative is a good thing💪💃🏻"

With this, team RRR is gearing up for a new schedule that will kick-start soon. The team is actually waiting for Alia to join them for the shoot. The film unit completed a majority of the film's shoot and is waiting to finish off the pending portions.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. Stay tuned to us for more details on the film.

