All Set For Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj Wedding

Wedding bells are ringing in Tollywood. With so many back to back weddings happening, we miss all the starry presence in these big fat high-profile weddings. Tollywood actors Nikhil, Nithiin, Saaho director Sujeeth are among those who recently entered their marital life. The next one to shed his bachelorhood status is none other than Baahubali's Bhallaladeva, Rana Daggubati.

The wedding festivities kickstarted with the haldi ceremony at the Daggubati household on Friday. While Rana sported whites his bride to be was seen in a lovely yellow lehenga to go with the ceremony accessorized by some shell jewellery. It is known that Miheeka is the daughter of renowned jewellery designer Bunty Bajaj.

We hear that his wedding too is not going to be a grand affair.

As per the buzz, a low profile marriage plan is being made for the wedding ceremony of Rana duggabati and his fiancee Mihika Bajaj. It is known that the pair got engaged in March which also was a private affair considering the fact that COVID fears had just begun. A few close members from the family attended the do.

The couple will now tie the knot on August 8. Previously, there was a plan to conduct the marriage at the Luxurious Taj Falaknuma Hotel where Salman Khan's arranged his sister Arpita's wedding. But due to the pandemic curbs, the Rana-Miheeka wedding will be take place at the famed Rama Naidu studios in Hyderabad. This is a known fact that the studio is owned by Daggubati's family. The studio which belongs to Rana duggabati family is getting ready in all respects for the ensuing event.

Rana is likely to be disappointed as his close friend and famous director of Baahubali fame S S Rajmouli may abstain himself from the event as the director has tested positive for Corona. Rana Daggubati's father who spoke about the marriage said that the marriage will be a low key affair and only thirty people who are close to the family are invited and added that all precautionary measures will be taken to ensure the safety of the guests and members of the family.

He also said he doesn't like his guests to be affected by the virus. "All those who are taking part in the marriage ceremony will be asked to undergo tests and whoever tests negative alone will take part in the marriage function and all the spots where marriage procedures are conducted will be sanitised."

The invitation cards that are made are quite unique. It is said that two types of them are arranged. One in the digital form while the other is a conventional one. Digital invitations are being sent out to their close associates. Mihika bajaj has shared the invitation on Instagram which appears to be different from the conversative ones.

Here's wishing Rana and Miheeka a very happy married life.