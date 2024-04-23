Allari Naresh’s ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’ trailer promises hilarious family entertainment

Comedy aficionados are in for a treat as the "Comedy King" Allari Naresh returns with the much-anticipated family entertainer, "Aa Okkati Adakku," marking the directorial debut of Malli Ankam. Produced by Rajiv Chilaka under Chilaka Productions, the film has already generated significant buzz, especially since it marks Allari Naresh's return to the comedy genre after a hiatus.

The theatrical trailer of "Aa Okkati Adakku" was unveiled today by none other than Natural Star Nani, further heightening anticipation for the film. The trailer offers a glimpse into the hilarious misadventures of the protagonist, portrayed by Allari Naresh, who finds himself facing the daunting challenge of finding a suitable life partner.

Presenting a humorous take on the complexities of modern-day relationships and marriage, the trailer introduces viewers to the protagonist's comical encounters as he navigates the world of matrimonial alliances. Rejected 49 times by different girls, the protagonist's quest for love takes an amusing turn when he meets Faria Abdullah, portrayed by Faria Abdullah. However, their path to happiness is fraught with obstacles, adding to the comedic chaos.

Director Malli Ankam brings a fresh perspective to the narrative, infusing it with entertaining sequences and relatable humor. Allari Naresh shines once again with his impeccable comic timing, while Faria Abdullah delivers a stellar performance in a meaty role. The presence of seasoned comedians Vennela Kishore and Viva Harsha further elevates the entertainment quotient.

Behind the scenes, the film boasts impressive technical prowess, with Suryaa's cinematography capturing the essence of the narrative beautifully. Gopi Sundar's music sets the perfect mood for the comedy entertainer, complemented by Abburi Ravi's witty dialogues. Editing by Chota K Prasad and art direction by J K Murthy add to the overall visual appeal of the film.

With Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP acquiring the theatrical rights for AP and Telangana, "Aa Okkati Adakku" is all set to hit screens in the Telugu states on May 3rd. As audiences eagerly await the release, expectations are running high for a laughter-filled cinematic experience that promises to be a delightful family entertainer.



