Allari Naresh's Ugram Teaser Will Be Launched Tomorrow

Tollywood's young and talented actor Allari Naresh is now in the peak stage of his career as he is bagging interesting and intense projects which are perfectly apt for his big screen appeal. His latest project Ugram is ready for the summer release and thus the makers kicked off the digital promotions. Off late, they shared a new poster from the movie and announced the teaser launch date.



Allari Naresh also shared the new poster and is all happy to share the teaser launch date with all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Gear up for something I've never done before and you've never seen before #Ugram Teaser on 22nd February at 11.34 AM #NareshVijay2 @mirnaaofficial @DirVijayK @sahugarapati7 @harish_peddi @Shine_Screens @SricharanPakala @brahmakadali @Sid_dop".

The poster showcases Allari Naresh riding a bike with an intense look… The teaser will be launched tomorrow i.e on 22nd February, 2023 @ 11:34 AM.

Going with the earlier poster, he looked terrific holding a gun and his angry expressions are just next level! The promo showcased him riding a bike during the night times and then he started shooting the goons with intense appeal!

It is Naresh's 60th movie and even the caption 'Shadow of Hope' also upped the expectations. This movie is helmed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner. The director and lead actor duo are collaborating for the second time after the huge success of the Nandhi movie. So, there are many expectations on the Ugram movie too!

Well, Ugram movie is all set to lock the horns with some biggies during summer as it will hit the big screens on 14th April, 2023!