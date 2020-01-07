Allu Arjun demands Padma Sri for Allu Aravind

'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' team celebrated the success of the audio album of their movie in a grand manner. The musical concert that they planned has become a big success. The team of musicians from Chennai has performed live at the event. The singers who crooned the original numbers too took part in the event.

Speaking at the event, Allu Arjun became emotional when he spoke about his father. Allu Arjun felt that he never got a chance to thank his father. Allu Arjun then told that he could never become at least half of what his father is, when it comes to bringing up his son Ayaan."

Allu Arjun also told that his father was always misunderstood and demanded that the government should give Padma Sri award to him, for the contribution he made to the movie industry.