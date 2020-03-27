Allu Arjun donates Rs 1.25 crores towards Covid-19 relief

The entire world is in a crisis, owing to the novel Coronavirus, Covid-19 outbreak. It has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization. The regional and state governments in India have been putting in their best efforts to tackle the situation.

Incidentally, stylish star, Allu Arjun made a generous donation towards Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala State governments.

Allu Arjun has announced that he will be contributing a total of Rs 1.25 crores to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala chief minister relief funds in order to combat Covid-19.

"The Covid-19 virus has taken the work by storm and changed our everyday lives. But even in times like these, people like doctors, nurses, police, and military personnel are putting up great contributions to society. Drawing inspiration from them, I would like to contribute Rs 1.25 crore to the governments of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala. The only way to fight this virus is washing your hands regularly and staying in isolation," Allu Arjun said.







