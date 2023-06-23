Allu Arjun out!, ‘Icon’ goes into Nithin’s plate!

Director Sriram Venu had previously announced a movie titled “Icon” with Allu Arjun a few years ago. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the film faced delays before production could begin. Meanwhile, ‘Icon Star’ Allu Arjun moved on to other projects, setting aside “Icon.”



After a wait of nearly three years, Sriram Venu decided to change the protagonist for the film. According to recent sources, he has made certain modifications to the script of “Icon” and approached Nithin with the new version. Reportedly, Nithin liked the script and has given his approval. This project will be Sriram Venu’s immediate undertaking following the release of “Vakeel Saab” in 2021.

It is rumoured that the pre-production work for the film will commence soon, accompanied by an official announcement about the project. The regular shooting schedule will begin once Nithin completes his ongoing commitments with Vakkantham Vamsi and Venky Kudumula. Both of Nithin’s current films are at different stages of production and are expected to hit the screens in 2024.