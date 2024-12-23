Allu Arjun Receives Notices from Police for Further Inquiry

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun has been issued notices by the Chikkadpally police regarding the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The police have directed the actor to appear before them for questioning on Tuesday at 11 AM. The notices, served on Monday evening, are part of the ongoing investigation into the incident, which has become a highly sensitive matter.

Sources suggest that the police issued the notices late in the evening to prevent any last-minute legal interventions from Allu Arjun's side to avoid appearing for questioning. The actor’s legal team has been actively arguing that the police are at fault and has been trying to secure his exemption from the inquiry. However, the police have taken this defense seriously and appear determined to proceed with the case.

The Sandhya Theatre incident has escalated tensions, with the police treating it as a critical issue. Reports indicate that Allu Arjun’s statements to the police so far have not been in his favor, prompting the Police Commissioner to present evidence directly and issue warnings that more scrutiny is on the way.

Meanwhile, it is unclear what legal strategy Allu Arjun’s team will adopt. They might opt for a lunch motion petition to bypass the appearance, or they could advise the actor to cooperate with the inquiry to avoid further complications. Police sources assure that even if Allu Arjun appears for questioning, there is no immediate threat of arrest. He is likely to be questioned and then released. However, failing to appear could strengthen the police’s case during future bail proceedings.

As the investigation intensifies, the situation remains tense. All eyes are now on Allu Arjun’s next legal move and how he navigates this challenging situation.