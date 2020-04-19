Allu Arjun rejected Puri's Fighter?

Soon after the success of the film Desa Muduru, the director Puri Jagannath narrated a script to Allu Arjun but the actor rejected it. It is ' Fighter ' script that Puri is currently doing with Vijay Devarakonda . Since Allu Arjun rejected the script, the director pitched Iddarammayilatho which eventually took off and became a flop.

After a long time, Puri wanted to do Fighter with his son but things did not go well. Puri made enough changes to the script and narrated it to Vijay Devarakonda and it finally took off. Vijay instantly came on board for the movie after liking the script in the first narration. The movie is being made in Hindi as well.

Puri Jagan and Charmee Kaur are producing the film. Karan Johar is also a part of the film. Ananya Pandey is the leading lady of the movie.