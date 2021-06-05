Allu Arjun urges for 'Go Green initiative'

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is currently spending time with his family members and waiting to resume the shoot for his next film. Meanwhile, on the occasion of World Environment Day, Allu Arjun has taken up a new initiative, 'Go Green with AA'.

"This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us take a pledge to plant more trees, adapt to eco-friendly habits, appreciate what nature does for us, and make our planet a greener place for the next generation. This is a cause that is close to my heart. I now ask everyone to take the initiative ahead. Share photo of you planting a sapling and I'll be resharing some of them. Let us work together to save the planet and #GoGreenWithAA" he tweeted.

Allu Arjun is ready to share the pictures that his fans send him today. Let us hope that the initiative becomes successful.