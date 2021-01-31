Allu Arjun & Vijay should dance together: Cricketer Ashwin

Cricketer Ravi Chandran Ashwin expressed a unique wish to see Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Thalapathy Vijay dance together for an interesting song. It indeed is a big pleasure for him, as he calls it a serious benchmark to scale.

In one of his recent Instagram stories, Ashwin wrote, "Would be a serious benchmark to scale if @actor_vijay_official._ and @alluarjunonline put a dance performance together."

As Ashwin said, it would really be a great spectacle to watch the star heroes of Telugu and Tamil to come together and dance. Allu Arjun is popular for his amazing dance moves and at the same time, Vijay is also a star to watch out for, when he dances.

On the other hand, Ashwin is getting ready for his next series with England. Allu Arjun is busy working on the prestigious film Pushpa.