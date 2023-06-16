Allu Arjun’s ‘AAA Cinemas’ inaugrated in Hyderabad  

Icon star Allu Arjun inaugurated ‘AAA Cinemas’ in Ameerpet, Hyderabad, in a grand manner. Allu Arjun established ‘AAA Cinemas’ in partnership with Asian Cinemas. Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav was the special guest at the inaugural event. Producer Allu Arvind, Suniel Narang, Bharat Narang, and others participated in the grand launching ceremony. During the opening ceremony, fans came in big numbers to glimpse their favourite star- Allu Arjun.

Suniel Narang said, “Welcome to AAA Cinemas. The total area of this complex is three lakh square feet. There is an area of 35 thousand square feet for a food court on the third floor. The fourth floor has AAA Cinemas with five screens. Screen number 2 has an LED screen. AAA Cinemas is the only multiplex in South India that has an LED screen. It doesn’t require projection. But the screening will be obvious. It gives a wonderful movie-watching experience.

Screen 1 is 67 feet tall and has Barco laser projection with ATMOS sound. It is the giant screen in Hyderabad. The sound quality is world-class. I think it will give a new experience to the audience,” he said

Allu Aravind said, “AAA Cinemas was built with World Class Features. Suniel Narang has designed it with advanced technology. AAA cinemas are the only multiplex in South India comprising a LED screen. It’s teamwork, and Suniel Narang set up AAA Cinemas very grandly. The audience will have a wonderful experience.”