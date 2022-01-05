Allu Arjun's Pushpa Movie Will Be Released On Amazon Prime On This Date

It is all known that Tollywood's stylish actor Allu Arjun's latest movie 'Puspa: The Rise' was released on 17th December, 2021. Well, the movie turned into a blockbuster hit with massive collections. It is going well at the ticket windows even after 15 days of its release! Now, amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, the makers of Radhe Shyam, RRR and Jersey movie postponed the release dates. So, even the makers of Pushpa decided to release the movie on the OTT platform soon. Thus, an official announcement was made regarding this today and even the Amazon Prime platform confirmed that the movie will air on their channel soon!

This post showcases the awesome pic of Pushpa Raj from the movie! This blockbuster movie will be aired on Amazon Prime OTT platform from 7th January, 2022 8 PM onwards. Sharing the poster, they also wrote, "He'll fight. He I'll run. He I'll jump. But he won't succumb! Watch #PushpaOnProme, Jan 7 In Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

Speaking about the movie, Pushpa is being made in two parts and the first part 'Pushpa: The Rise' is released last month. It had Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Allu Arjun essayed the role of a red gold smuggler Pushpa Raj. The first part showcases his journey of success as how he grew from being daily labour to the biggest smuggler in his area! Rashmika is seen as Srivalli and essayed a complete de-glamour role.

Speaking about the movie, it deals with the red gold aka 'Erra Chandanam' smuggling backdrop and that too in the Seshachalam forest, Andhra Pradesh. Anasuya will be seen as Dakshayani, Sunil will be seen as Mangalam Srinu and Fahadh Faasil is the main antagonist of this movie essaying the role of a Police officer. Even Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Harish Utthaman and Sritej are roped in to play the important characters.

This movie is directed by Sukumar and is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Muttamsetty Media and Mythri Movie Makers banners.