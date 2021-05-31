Allu Sirish rejected Kalyan Ram's film?

Bimbisara is the title for Kalyan Ram Nandamuri's next film. Venu Mallidi is the director of the film. After waiting a long time, Kalyan Ram has officially confirmed his project. Interestingly, there are a lot of reports that Kalyan Ram was not the first choice of the project. The director is said to have approached two other actors before zeroing down Kalyan Ram.

We hear that Allu Sirish is also one of the actors who was approached for Bimbisara. Allu Aravind wanted to do the film with Sirish but apparently, he later backed out because of the budget issues. Aravind then decided to let the project go off his compound.

Then, the director approached the Nandamuri hero who immediately gave his nod to be a part of the project. Kalyan Ram is extremely happy with the response to the first look of the film. More details on the film will come out soon.