Allu Sirish’s ‘Buddy’ gears up for musical promotions

Excitement is in the air as Allu Sirish's upcoming movie, "Buddy," prepares to enchant audiences with its magical melodies and captivating storyline. The film, touted as a fantasy-based entertainer, features the talented Gayatri Bharadwaj as the heroine, alongside Ajmal Amir in a pivotal role. Produced by KE Gnanavelraja and Adhana Gnanavelraja under the prestigious banner of Studio Green Films, with Sam Anton at the helm as director, "Buddy" promises to be a cinematic extravaganza like no other.





In a thrilling announcement today, the team revealed that the eagerly awaited first single from the movie, titled 'Aa Pilla Kanule..,' will be unveiled tomorrow at 10 AM. Composed by the acclaimed music director Hip Hop Tamizha, this song is set to captivate listeners with its enchanting tunes and soul-stirring lyrics, setting the stage for what promises to be a musical journey like no other.



With the shooting of "Buddy" now completed, the film is all set for a grand theatrical release, with the official release date set to be announced soon. Fans and movie buffs alike can expect an immersive cinematic experience that transports them to a world of fantasy and wonder, brought to life by the visionary direction of Sam Anton and the stellar performances of the cast.

As anticipation continues to build, "Buddy" stands poised to captivate audiences with its unique blend of fantasy, romance, and entertainment. Stay tuned for the release of 'Aa Pilla Kanule..' tomorrow, as we embark on an unforgettable musical adventure with Allu Sirish and the entire team of "Buddy."