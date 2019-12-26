Amma Rajyam lo Kadapa Reddlu final box office collection report
Amma Rajyam lo Kadapa Reddlu is an exciting project in recent times. The movie released a few days ago but it failed to perform well at the
Amma Rajyam lo Kadapa Reddlu is an exciting project in recent times. The movie released a few days ago but it failed to perform well at the box-office. The movie's run completed in the theatres and it made 2.64 crores in the Telugu states.
The following is the area-wise break-up of closing collections of RGV's Amma Rajyam lo Kadapa Biddalu:
Nizam: Rs 0.85 Crore
Ceded: Rs 0.34 Crore
Uttar Andhra: Rs 0.41 Crore
East Godavari: Rs 0.26 Crore
West Godavari: Rs 0.16 Crore
Guntur: Rs 0.24 Crore
Krishna: Rs 0.26 Crore
Nellore: Rs 0.12 Crore
Rest Of India:Rs 6 Lakhs
Overseas: Rs 3 Lakhs
Closing Collections in both the Telugu states: Rs 2.64 Crore shares
Total Worldwide Closing Collections of Amma Rajyam lo Kadapa Biddalu: Rs 2.73 Crore shares
Total Worldwide Closing Collections of Amma Rajyam lo Kadapa Biddalu: Rs 4.82 Crore Gross
Siddharth Thatholu directed the movie that introduced a bunch of newcomers. Ali, Brahmanandam, Dhanraj and a few others are noted actors in the movie.