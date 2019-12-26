Trending :
Amma Rajyam lo Kadapa Reddlu final box office collection report

Amma Rajyam lo Kadapa Reddlu is an exciting project in recent times. The movie released a few days ago but it failed to perform well at the

Amma Rajyam lo Kadapa Reddlu is an exciting project in recent times. The movie released a few days ago but it failed to perform well at the box-office. The movie's run completed in the theatres and it made 2.64 crores in the Telugu states.

The following is the area-wise break-up of closing collections of RGV's Amma Rajyam lo Kadapa Biddalu:

Nizam: Rs 0.85 Crore

Ceded: Rs 0.34 Crore

Uttar Andhra: Rs 0.41 Crore

East Godavari: Rs 0.26 Crore

West Godavari: Rs 0.16 Crore

Guntur: Rs 0.24 Crore

Krishna: Rs 0.26 Crore

Nellore: Rs 0.12 Crore

Rest Of India:Rs 6 Lakhs

Overseas: Rs 3 Lakhs

Closing Collections in both the Telugu states: Rs 2.64 Crore shares

Total Worldwide Closing Collections of Amma Rajyam lo Kadapa Biddalu: Rs 2.73 Crore shares

Total Worldwide Closing Collections of Amma Rajyam lo Kadapa Biddalu: Rs 4.82 Crore Gross

Siddharth Thatholu directed the movie that introduced a bunch of newcomers. Ali, Brahmanandam, Dhanraj and a few others are noted actors in the movie.

